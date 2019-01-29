Bhojpuri actioner 'Vinashak' first look poster goes viral on social media—See inside

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua's brother Mithai Lal Yadav's upcoming directorial venture 'Vinashak' is the buzz maker right now. The actioner's first look poster was unveiled recently and ever since has gone viral on social media.

Backed by Samar Film Entertainment, the movie has been shot in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. The film has been extensively shot in beautiful locales and on a huge budget, as per a report in Bhojpurixp.com.

Makers have kept the lead actor's name under wraps. The first look poster added to the suspense of the film as the face of the hero has not been shown. Bhojpuri hotcake Anjana Singh in playing the lead role in the movie.

Actor Sanjay Pandey has got space in the first poster and looks fierce in it. 'Vinashak' is produced by Samar Singh-Sweta Singh and written by Pyarelal Yadav Kavi jee.

Sanjay Pandey shared the first look poster on Facebook.

Check it out:

The music is composed by Azad Singh and Sajan Mishra. The lyrics are penned by Pyare Lal Yadav 'Kavi Jee' and Azad Singh. Kanu Mukherjee has choreographed the songs while Santosh Haravade has edited the venture.

Kiran Yadav, Ayaz Khan, Anoop Arora, Deepti Tiwari, Chhaya Singh, Hira Yadav, Richa Dikshit, Santosh Phelwan are in supporting roles.