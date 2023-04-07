Bhojpuri Actress Akanksha Dubey Suicide Case: Singer Samar Singh Arrested From Ghaziabad

Popular Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey was found hanging from the fan with a piece of cloth on March 26, 2023. In a recent development, police have arrested singer Samar Singh from Ghaziabad's Charms Castle society and a lookout notice has been issued against his brother Sanjay Singh. Akanksha's family alleged foul play and claimed that singer was abusive and tortured the actress. They registered a case against him and his brother under sections including abetment to suicide.

Samar Singh will soon be taken to Varanasi. Reportedly, Akanksha and Samar were in a relationship. According to PTI, Lawyer Shashak Shekhar Tripathi, who has taken up the case for the actress's mother Madhu Dubey, has raised a question mark on the post-mortem report and said that he was seeking the advice of medical experts and based on it preparing questions for the police.

Tripathi had on Wednesday demanded a probe by the CBI or CB-CID into the matter. In a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he alleged that the 25-year-old actress' death was not by suicide, rather she was killed by some people in the hotel room.

He also alleged that Akansha's body was 'forcibly cremated' despite her mother's insistence that the cremation should happen only after the post-mortem report arrives. Many known people in the Bhojpuri industry were exploiting Dubey and were not paying her for her work, the lawyer alleged.

The 25-year-old had featured in several regional films including 'Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki 2', 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' (Bhojpuri) and 'Veeron ke Veer'.

(With PTI inputs)