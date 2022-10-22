Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh gets beaten-up by her dad on-sets? Watch video truth

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh is an avid social media user and regularly shares her personal and professional updates online with fans. In one of the recent videos, Akshara can be seen getting beaten up by her father on the movie sets. Why?

Well, it's not that she is getting literally beating-up guys, relax. The adorable father-daughter duo can be seen in this prank video which went viral on social media. She captioned the video: Set pe aana bhaari pada story dekh liya papa ne. The two shared a light, playful banter on the sets.

A few days back, Bigg Boss OTT fame Akshara was in news over an alleged MMS video leak on social media where many speculated that her name is being dragged to pull her down. In an earlier interview, she slammed all those who are circulating such fake videos with the intent to malign her reputation.

Akshara Singh began her journey as an actress in the television industry before venturing into Bhojpuri films. With over 50 movies old, Akshara is one of the highest-paid actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry.

On the work front, Akshara has worked with almost all the A-listers in Bhojpuri movies. She has as many as 5 million followers on Instagram so far.

Not only acting, but Akshara is also blessed with another talent and that is singing. She has crooned many songs and has cut several albums including those on festivals.