Akshara Singh

Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh's latest Instagram post comes with an inspiring message

"Set your life on fire. Seek those who fan your flames," is what Akshara Singh wrote, adding hashtags like #bepositive #loveyouall #onelife #spreadthelove.

Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh's latest Instagram post comes with an inspiring message
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@singhakshara

New Delhi: Bhojpuri stunner Akshara Singh shared a beautiful picture of herself dressed in a purple sequined suit and along with it, she posted an inspiring message for all her fans and followers. 

"Set your life on fire. Seek those who fan your flames," is what Akshara wrote, adding hashtags like #bepositive #loveyouall #onelife #spreadthelove.

Akshara's Instagram timeline is full of such pictures of the actress and all of the posts she shares comes with a message.

Take a look at some of them here:

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Be the girl who decided to GO FOR IT #think #believe #achieve #positivevibesonly #onelife #spreadthelove

A post shared by Akshara Singh (@singhakshara) on

Akshara enjoys a fan base of 792k followers and most of her posts go viral. Before venturing into Bhojpuri films, Akshara worked as a TV actress. She has over 50 films to her credit and is said to be one of the highest-paid actresses of the industry. She also is a talented singer and has crooned many songs. Akshara comes up with her albums during festivals like Navratri and Kanwar Yatra. Just recently, she shot for her a song for Sawan.

Akshara SinghBhojpuri actress Akshara SinghAkshara Singh pics
