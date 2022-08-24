NewsBhojpuri
Bhojpuri actress and bong beauty Monalisa heats up Instagram in a see-through black nightwear with a long slit - PICS

Bhojpuri actress Monalisa news: The sensational star was seen as a popular contestant in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and in fact, got married to her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh inside the BB 10 house.

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress turned television star Monalisa has got her Instagram game on point. Dressed in a sizzling black transparent black nighty with a long slit sits pretty in her bedroom. Her photoshoots often hog the attention of her fans online. 

Monalisa's breathtaking photos are more often than not viral material. This former Bigg Boss 10 contestant often shares interesting photos and videos on her handle, keeping her fans in a happy space. She has over 5.1 million followers on Insta alone. 

The actress has had the opportunity of working with almost all the Bhojpuri big shots in her movie career. In 'Nazar', she played an evil force named Mohana. And received immense adulation for her work on TV.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Monalisa was seen in 'Nazar 2' as Madhulika Chaudhary. The sensational star was seen as a popular contestant in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and in fact, got married to her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh inside the BB 10 house.

She also featured in popular daily soap 'Namak Issk Ka'. 

 

