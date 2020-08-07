Bhojpuri actress Anupama Pathak dies by suicide, police suspect she felt 'cheated'

New Delhi: Bhojpuri and television actress Anupama Pathak died by suicide in Mumbai at her home in Mira Road area. The 40-year-old actress was found hanging at her residence in Mhada Colony on Sunday, August 2, 2020.

"A case has been filed under section 306 of IPC", the police official told PTI.

Anupama Pathak, before her death, had put up a Facebook video where she confessed about feeling cheated and that she couldn't trust anyone. In the video, she spoke about trust issues and not having friends who can be of help.

According to PTI report, the actress took the extreme step when her husband was out for some work, police said. A suicide note was found at the spot.

A police official said she felt cheated as a friend did not return her two-wheeler and was also upset as she was out of money and work during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

"Bye bye, Good night" was her last Facebook post, the official said. Hailing from Purnea district in Bihar, she had moved to Mumbai and worked in several Bhojpuri films and TV shows.

