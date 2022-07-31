NewsBhojpuri
Bhojpuri actress Namrata Malla's BOLD photoshoot in stunning blue bikini raises mercury, take a look

Bhojpuri actress Namrita Malla, who shot to fame with her song 'Do Ghoont' with Kesari Lal Yadav, often takes the limelight for her bold photos and dance videos. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 07:18 PM IST

New Delhi: Popular Bhojpuri actress Namrata Malla often grabs headlines for her new looks. Namrata is quite active on social media and enjoys mammoth fan following. She often treats her fans with her sensuous photos and videos. Her bikini photos keep setting social media on fire. Namrata recently took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her latest photoshoot, thus once again raising the temperature on social media. 

The actress shared a series of her pictures in the ocean donning a blue bikini which she teamed with a black net cape. The actress can be showing off her fantastic figure as she gazes directly into the camera. No doubt, she looks drop-dead gorgeous in these pics. 

Sharing this video on Instagram, Namrata wrote in the caption, "Let the silence speak for you." The video has garnered thousands of likes from her fans. People also dropped heart and fire emojis on her latest post.

Take a look at her pictures below:

Actress Namrat made her fans skip a heartbeat with her Bhojpuri song 'Do Ghoont'. However, she often finds her name in the trending list on the internet due to her bold posts than her projects. At the age of 33, the actress has kept herself quite fit.

 

