Bhojpuri actress Nidhi Jha shares pic with Pawan Singh, drops hint of new project

New Delhi: Nidhi Jha, who is mostly known for her roles in Bhojpuri films, is also an avid social media user. The actress has a strong online presence and loves to share pictures and videos with her fans.

On Thursday, Nidhi shared a picture with Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh and dropped a hint of a new project, writing, "Something very special coming soon with @singhpawan999 ji." In the photo, both Nidhi and Pawan are all decked up and are seen giving a bear hug to each other.

Take a look at her post:

Nidhi made her debut in Bhojpuri film industry with 'Gadar' alongside singer-actor Pawan Singh. She went on to play the female lead in films like 'Truck Driver 2', 'Ziddi', 'Gangster Dulhaniya', 'Mandir Wahi Banayenge', 'Crack Fighter' and 'Dilwar' among others.

She became famous overnight for her stint in video song 'Lulia' and won millions of hearts with it. It is because of the video song that she is still referred to as 'Lulia' by many.

Nidhi has proved her acting mettle in Bhojpuri films and has made a mark with her sensuality and outstanding performance. Se has garnered huge fame across the country and her successful career in film has helped her get massive fan following on social media.