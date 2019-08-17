Bhojpuri actress Pakhi Hegde to make a comeback in film industry—Deets inside

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress Pakhi Hegde has a huge fan-following and is known to be a businesswoman as well. In order to focus on her business, Pakhi had been away from films for two years. However, here's good news for all her fans as the actress will soon resume working in the film industry.

In an interaction, Pakhi revealed that even though she was away from the film industry for a while, she had kept herself updated with news about every artist of the industry. She also asked everyone to 'wait and watch' as she gears up to set the screens ablaze like old times.

The actress also released a very special song on Independence Day, titled 'Ae Watan'.

Sung by Pakkhi Hegde, Shruti Prakash, Amrita Sinha, Paulami Mazumdar, Madhur Sharma, and Hardik Tailor, 'Ae Watan' has been produced By Pakkhi Hegde & Viral Motani.

Check it out here:

Pakhi is quite active on social media and often shares pictures and videos from her personal as well as professional life. She is a good friend of Bhojpuri 'item queen' Seema Singh and was present at her wedding that took place at Mumbai's Juhu Hotel in March this year.