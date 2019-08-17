close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
pakhi hegde

Bhojpuri actress Pakhi Hegde to make a comeback in film industry—Deets inside

In order to focus on her business, Pakhi had been away from films for two years. However, here's good news for all her fans as the actress will soon resume working in the film industry.

Bhojpuri actress Pakhi Hegde to make a comeback in film industry—Deets inside

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress Pakhi Hegde has a huge fan-following and is known to be a businesswoman as well. In order to focus on her business, Pakhi had been away from films for two years. However, here's good news for all her fans as the actress will soon resume working in the film industry.

In an interaction, Pakhi revealed that even though she was away from the film industry for a while, she had kept herself updated with news about every artist of the industry. She also asked everyone to 'wait and watch' as she gears up to set the screens ablaze like old times.

The actress also released a very special song on Independence Day, titled 'Ae Watan'.

Sung by Pakkhi Hegde, Shruti Prakash, Amrita Sinha, Paulami Mazumdar, Madhur Sharma, and Hardik Tailor, 'Ae Watan' has been produced By Pakkhi Hegde & Viral Motani.

Check it out here:

Pakhi is quite active on social media and often shares pictures and videos from her personal as well as professional life. She is a good friend of Bhojpuri 'item queen' Seema Singh and was present at her wedding that took place at Mumbai's Juhu Hotel in March this year.

Tags:
pakhi hegdeAe Watan songBhojpuri films
Next
Story

Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh's latest Instagram post comes with an inspiring message

Must Watch

PT37M55S

News 100: Watch top news stories of the day