Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee looks sizzling as she grooves to 'Rani Weds Raja' song

New Delhi: The trailer of Bhojpuri superstars Rani Chatterjee and Ritesh Pandey's upcoming film 'Rani Weds Raja' became a rage on Youtube with over 1.5 million views on Youtube in less than a month of its release. The first look of the film was released only recently and it has received a positive response from the audience.

On Thursday, Rani Chatterjee took to her Instagram to share a song from the film. She wrote that the song has been sung by her and co-star Ritesh Pandey.

Check out:

Rani has been paired as the love interest of Ritesh in the film. In the first poster of the film, which was unveiled sometime back, the duo is dressed up like a bridegroom and are seen on the wedding stage.

Speaking about her chemistry with Ritesh, Rani Chatterjee earlier said that he is a very talented artist and it was great working with him.

It is notable that the film is presented by Shubha Creation and produced by Vandana Giri. Prashant Kumar Giri has directed the film while story and dialogue have been penned down by Madhukar Anand. The film also features Anup Arora, Deepak Sinha, Mehnaaz Shroff, Shraddha Yadav, Nandita Dubey, Deepak Tiwari and Anita Rawat among others.

Apart from 'Rani Weds Raja', she will next be seen in films such as 'Krodh', 'Gunday 2', 'Kanch Ki Chudiyan', 'Kanoon Ke Khiladi', 'Life Me Twist', 'Rani Ki Aayegi Barat' among others.

She recently unveiled her new song, 'Paas Reh Ki Bhi Door Ba', released her first music video titled 'I Love You' on YouTube a few days back. The sad song has been sung Saloni and has lyrics by Santosh Puri.