Bhojpuri actress Trisha Kar Madhu whose MMS video leaked, teases HOT photoshoot in little black dress!

New Delhi: Popular Bhojpuri actress Trisha Kar Madhu, who shot to the news after her private MMS video leaked online some time back, is now back her best social media game. She is an avid Instagram user and recently dropped a few stunning photos from her photoshoot wearing a little black dress with long boots.

Trisha Kar Madhu wrote in one of the captions: A woman is like a tea bag - you can't tell how strong she is until you put her in hot water Mua :- @makeupby_sarwat @nahidfatima20 Pc :- @officialmayanksingh Credit :- @rajput_aayushman @velocefashion #life #me #bhfyp #bikini #amazing #music #funny #beach #handsome #friends #gym #swag #selfie #nature #fit #likeforlikes #bollywood #hotgirl #boy #sun #instadaily #sex #tiktok #hair #gorgeous #body #followforfollowback #f #likes #men

Trisha has over 488K followers on Instagram so far.

For the unversed, a private video of the actress with her boyfriend had gone viral on the internet. Later, the actress urged her fans to delete it.

Sometime back, she also released her new upcoming track titled 'Viral Bhaiyil Facebook Pe'. The song has been sung by Rakesh Mishra and Surbhi Shivani. It features Trisha and Rakesh in the lead. The music is composed by Chhotu Rawat and Arun Bihari has penned the lyrics.

Meanwhile, after her controversial private video got leaked, Madhu even took to social media to warn those who reportedly made the video go viral. However, she did not clarify who shot the video, or how did it reach the social media platforms.

The 27-year-old actress is a native of West Bengal and made her screen debut with the Bhojpuri serial "Ham Hai Hindustani". She has also featured in many item songs with the leading actors of the Bhojpuri film industry.