Bhojpuri actresses Anjana Singh and Priyanka Pandit's selfie is unmissable- See inside

New Delhi: Bhojupri film actresses Anjana Singh and Priyanka Pandit are avid social media users and their pics and videos often go viral. Both of them have huge fan following and are often in limelight owing to their Instagram uploads.

A picture of the two gorgeous actresses is going viral on the internet.

Check it out here:

Anjana has worked with almost all the A-listers in the industry and is also hailed as the lady Rajinikanth amongst Bhojpuri movie buffs. On the work front, She will be seen in director Ravi Sinha's 'Shakti', where she plays the protagonist. Besides, she has films like 'Saiyaan Ji Dagabaaz' and 'Chor Machaye Shor' lined up for release this year.

Coming to Priyanka, she was last seen in Arvind Akela Kallu's Awara Balam that released in July last year. The film was a hit and Gargi's performance was loved by fans. She has also worked in hit films like Karm Yug and Rajkumar R Pandey's Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2.

Priyanka will next be seen in the movie 'Pehla Pehla Pyar' along with Sunny Singh.