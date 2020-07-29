Bhojpuri beauties Rani Chatterjee and Anjana Singh's 'masti' in old video is too cute to miss!

New Delhi: Bhojpuri stars Rani Chatterjee and Anjana Singh enjoy a massive fan following and are loved by the audiences. They share a great rapport too and are often spotted hanging out with each other. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the two beauties are unable to meet each other and hence, they are reminiscing the good old days.

Anjana shared an adorable video of Rani and herself lifting each other while rehearsing for an award show last year. Their cute banter will tickle your funny bones.

"Ye din wapas kab aayenge? Masti with Rani Chatterjee," Anjana captioned her post on Instagram:

Take a look:

On the work front, Anjana Singh will be next seen in 'Mar Kar Bhi...Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai' with Pramod Premi. It a complete action film, also starring Manmohan Mishra, Anjana Singh, Poonam Dubey, Payas Pandit, Sanjay Pandey, Pramod Premi and Ajay Khan.

Meanwhile, Rani Chatterjee has 'Lady Singham' in the pipeline. She plays a police officer in the film.