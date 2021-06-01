Bhojpuri beauty Aamrapali Dubey sizzles in a yellow saree, dances to 'Pardesia' song with Nirahua - Watch

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali Dubey is an avid social media user. She often shares her amazing dance videos on Instagram, leaving her fans in a happy space. She recently dropped a video featuring herself and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua.

In the video post, Aamrapali Dubey and Nirahua can be seen dancing to Khesari Lal Yadav's 'Pardesia' song. Dressed in a scintillating yellow saree, Aamrapali looks simply fab! Matching with her is Nirahua's shirt in a similar shirt.

Her caption reads: @dineshlalyadav Aap log bhi batayiye aapne kisko dil diya ? #pardesiabykhesari

The actress has worked with all the A-listers in the Bhojpuri industry. But it is her on-screen chemistry with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua which is loved the most by fans. She is hailed as the highest-paid actress in Bhojpuri cinema. The actress has a packed calendar with some plum projects in her kitty.

She made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav with the first instalment of 'Nirahua Hindustani'.