हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aamrapali Dubey

Bhojpuri beauty Aamrapali Dubey sizzles in a yellow saree, dances to 'Pardesia' song with Nirahua - Watch

Top Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali Dubey is an avid social media user. She often shares her amazing dance videos on Instagram, leaving her fans in a happy space. She recently dropped a video featuring herself and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. 

Bhojpuri beauty Aamrapali Dubey sizzles in a yellow saree, dances to &#039;Pardesia&#039; song with Nirahua - Watch

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali Dubey is an avid social media user. She often shares her amazing dance videos on Instagram, leaving her fans in a happy space. She recently dropped a video featuring herself and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. 

In the video post, Aamrapali Dubey and Nirahua can be seen dancing to Khesari Lal Yadav's 'Pardesia' song. Dressed in a scintillating yellow saree, Aamrapali looks simply fab! Matching with her is Nirahua's shirt in a similar shirt.

Her caption reads: @dineshlalyadav Aap log bhi batayiye aapne kisko dil diya ? #pardesiabykhesari

The actress has worked with all the A-listers in the Bhojpuri industry. But it is her on-screen chemistry with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua which is loved the most by fans. She is hailed as the highest-paid actress in Bhojpuri cinema. The actress has a packed calendar with some plum projects in her kitty.

She made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav with the first instalment of 'Nirahua Hindustani'.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Aamrapali DubeyBhojpuri songsbhojpuri videosbhojpuri actressNirahuaDinesh Lal YadavAamrapali Dubey songs
Next
Story

Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa poses in a backless co-ord set, pics go viral!

Must Watch

PT16M34S

Special Report: Is your child missing classroom too?