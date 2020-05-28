Bhojpuri bombshell Aamrapali Dubey is an ‘epitome of grace’ in pic of her in red sari, fans are all hearts

New Delhi: Bhojpuri bombshell Aamrapali Dubey, who is the reigning queen of the industry and Instagram too, makes sure he fans get to see her every day. Amid the lockdown, she has tried her hands on different mediums to reach out to her fans and is getting whole lotta love. Recently, Aamrapali shared a glimpse of herself in a red sari and made her loved ones go gaga over her look.

She looks like a million bucks in the sari, paired with a matching sleeveless blouse and a necklace. “Sari... always the epitome of grace,” Aamrapali captioned her post.

Check out her photo here:

Meanwhile, the social media queen is also ruling TikTok now and is making a mark on YouTube side by side with her vlogs. Her videos light up social media everytime she posts them.

She turned a beauty vlogger and shared her first-ever make-up and hair tutorial video and prior to that she gave a sneak peek of how she cooks. Aamrapali has also announced that she will soon share her workout vlog too with fans.

Aamrapali is one of the top-rated actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry having worked with almost all the A-listers. Her on-screen pairing with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is loved by the audiences.