Bhojpuri bombshell Aamrapali Dubey reveals her favourite film and we are not surprised

New Delhi: Bhojpuri stunner Aamrapali Dubey held an interesting chat session on Instagram today and revealed several things about her. She sought suggestions from her Instafam on how to keep herself busy during the quarantine break due to coronavirus scare and soon, she was flooded with answers. Some fans asked her to utilise the time in household chores while some requested her to start a blog. Another fan suggested Aamrapali to watch a movie and that too her own film ‘Nirahua Hindustani’, which also marked her debut in the Bhojpuri industry. The actress replied back saying it’s her favourite film.

‘Nirahua Hindustani’, starring Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey released in 2014 to a blockbuster status.

Ever since then, Nirahua and Aamrapali have co-starred in several hit films together. They have mostly worked together in the Nirahua series. Their latest film is 'Nirahua Hindustani 3', directed by Manjul Thakur and produced by Pravesh Lal Yadav. Apart from the duo, the film also features Shubhi Sharma, Sanjay Pandey, Kiran Yadav, Samarth Chaturvedi and Ashish Shendre among others.

Nirahua and Aamrapali's on-screen pairing is adored by several of their fans who throng cinema halls in large numbers to catch a glimpse of their favourite jodi.