Bhojpuri bombshell Aamrapali Dubey to start a workout vlog soon. Excited much?

New Delhi: After treating fans to her make-up and cooking videos, Bhojpuri bombshell Aamrapali Dubey is all set to release her workout vlog. In an Instagram post on Thursday, Aamrapali announced that she is coming up with the vlog soon. The video shows her practicing some exercises.

“Soon coming up with my workout vlog !! Took too much time to edit this one as I shot this video with 4 mobile phone cameras and I didn’t need much time to realise that editing is very difficult,” read Aamrapali’s caption to the post. Take a look:

Her fans are all excited to see Aamrapali and her fitness routine. “Wow, can’t wait,” read a comment while most of them dropped heart-eyed emojis to her post.

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, the Bhojpuri star has found new ways to reach out to her fans. She has taken the YouTube route and making the most of her break doing things she wouldn’t have been able to do otherwise due to her busy work schedulẹ. She turned a beauty vlogger and shared her first-ever make-up and hair tutorial video and prior to that she gave a sneak peek of how she cooks.

Aamrapali is one of the top-rated actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry having worked with almost all the A-listers. Her on-screen pairing with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is loved by the audiences.