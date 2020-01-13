Bhojpuri bombshell Aamrapali Dubey's birthday got Nirahua, Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani together - Pics

New Delhi: Bhojpuri movie industry's top star, Aamrapali Dubey celebrated her birthday on January 12 and the party was attended by her close friends and famous actors. Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani were amongst all those who were present at the do.

Their inside party pictures went viral on the internet. Nirahua wished Aamrapali on Instagram and shared a photo too. Also, Kajal posted the inside pictures from the starry bash on her social media handle.

On the work front, Aamrapali has worked with all the A-listers in the Bhojpuri movie world. She is considered to be the highest-paid actress in the industry.

Aamrapali's on-screen jodi with Nirahua is adored by the masses who eagerly wait for their movies to hit the theatres.

Aamrapali made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav in Nirahua Hindustani. Before entering into films, Amrapali did daily soaps as well. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Saat Phere, Maayka and Mera Naam Karegi Roshan.