हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Akshara Singh

Bhojpuri bombshell Akshara Singh’s new song ‘Hajaro Logwa Ghume Hamra Piche Piche’ rocks YouTube

‘Hajaro Logwa Ghume Hamra Piche Piche’ has also been sung by Akshara. In fact, she also directed the music video.

Bhojpuri bombshell Akshara Singh’s new song ‘Hajaro Logwa Ghume Hamra Piche Piche’ rocks YouTube
Image Courtesy: YouTube still

New Delhi: A new song of Bhojpuri siren Akshara Singh has released on YouTube and it is creating waves like all her other tracks too. Titled ‘Hajaro Logwa Ghume Hamra Piche Piche’, the song is a peppy one and is sure to rule your playlist. Akshara, with her dance moves and style, garners all the attention. Her expressions and smile will take away the quarantine blues of her fans.

‘Hajaro Logwa Ghume Hamra Piche Piche’ has also been sung by Akshara. In fact, she also directed the music video. The lyrics courtesy goes to Manoj Matalbi while the music has been composed by Ghungharu Ji.

Watch ‘Hajaro Logwa Ghume Hamra Piche Piche’:

Akshara Singh is the top actress of the Bhojpuri industry. She has worked with several A-listers and enjoys a massive fan-following.

Amid the lockdown, several of her old songs have also gone viral. Some of them are 'Dilwa Me Dhas Gayilu', 'Chamkelu Sheeshan Jaisan' and others.

Akshara, meanwhile, keeps herself busy with Instagram and TikTok, which are fun to watch.

Tags:
Akshara SinghAkshara Singh InstagramAkshara Singh songs
Next
Story

Aamrapali Dubey-Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua's picturesque romantic song 'Chehra Tohar' from 'Nirahua Chalal London' is worth a watch!
  • 90,927Confirmed
  • 2,872Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,719,057Confirmed
  • 313,180Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT19M22S

Huge crowd of workers gathered at Ghazipur border in Delhi, workers gathered to enter Uttar Pradesh