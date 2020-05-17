Bhojpuri bombshell Akshara Singh’s new song ‘Hajaro Logwa Ghume Hamra Piche Piche’ rocks YouTube

New Delhi: A new song of Bhojpuri siren Akshara Singh has released on YouTube and it is creating waves like all her other tracks too. Titled ‘Hajaro Logwa Ghume Hamra Piche Piche’, the song is a peppy one and is sure to rule your playlist. Akshara, with her dance moves and style, garners all the attention. Her expressions and smile will take away the quarantine blues of her fans.

‘Hajaro Logwa Ghume Hamra Piche Piche’ has also been sung by Akshara. In fact, she also directed the music video. The lyrics courtesy goes to Manoj Matalbi while the music has been composed by Ghungharu Ji.

Watch ‘Hajaro Logwa Ghume Hamra Piche Piche’:

Akshara Singh is the top actress of the Bhojpuri industry. She has worked with several A-listers and enjoys a massive fan-following.

Amid the lockdown, several of her old songs have also gone viral. Some of them are 'Dilwa Me Dhas Gayilu', 'Chamkelu Sheeshan Jaisan' and others.

Akshara, meanwhile, keeps herself busy with Instagram and TikTok, which are fun to watch.