Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa and husband Vikrant’s ‘quarantine life’ is all about dance and fun

New Delhi: Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa and her actor husband Vikrant Singh have been spreading smiles on Instagram through their rib-tickling and sassy TikTok videos. It’s fun to watch them together and the video will make you go ROFL. Ever since the lockdown began, the couple are cheering up their fans with the posts and it’s a good timepass to watch them to avoid boredom.

Recently, Monalisa and Vikrant gave us a sneak peek of their ‘quarantine life’, which is all about dance, thumkas and fun. They dance like no one’s watching and make their fans go gaga over their moves.

“Our quarantine life… #thumka #dance #fun #masti #quarantine #life #happy,” she captioned her post. Check out:

Here are some more videos which add to the fun element:

Aren’t Monalisa and Vikrant a perfect team together?

Monalisa and Vikrant married in 2017 on the sets of reality show 'Bigg Boss 10'. The actress was a contestant and Vikrant appeared as a guest. Their wedding happened as per Hindu rituals and the pre-wedding ceremonies like haldi and sangeet also took place.

Monalisa, through her Instagram posts, is constantly spreading awareness about coronavirus pandemic. At the same time, she is keeping her fans posted with her whereabouts through her lovely pictures.