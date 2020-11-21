हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Monalisa

Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa celebrates birthday with hubby Vikrant Singh - Check her smouldering pics!

She a massive 3.8 million fan base on Instagram alone. The actress has had the opportunity of working with almost all the Bhojpuri big shots in her movie career.

Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa celebrates birthday with hubby Vikrant Singh - Check her smouldering pics!

New Delhi: Bhojpuri stunner turned television actress Monalisa celebrated her birthday on November 21. On her special day, she cut the birthday cake with actor hubby Vikrant Singh and posted on Instagram as well. 

On her birthday, let's take a look at some of her most ravishing looks on social media: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa)

She a massive 3.8 million fan base on Instagram alone. The actress has had the opportunity of working with almost all the Bhojpuri big shots in her movie career. In 'Nazar', she played an evil force named Mohana. And received immense adulation for her work on TV.

Monalisa was seen this year in 'Nazar 2' as Madhulika Chaudhary. She sure knows how to keep her social media fam happy and smiling. 

The sensational star was seen as a popular contestant in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and in fact, got married to her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh inside the BB 10 house.

 
 

Tags:
Monalisamonalisa picsMonalisa Instagrambhojpuri actressHappy Birthday MonalisaMonalisa birthdayvikrant singh
Next
Story

Chhath Geet 2020: Khesari Lal Yadav's new Bhojpuri song 'Chhath Ghate Chali' hits YouTube - Watch
  • 90,50,597Confirmed
  • 1,32,726Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,20,41,515Confirmed
  • 12,82,184Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M1S

Home Minister Amit Shah in Chennai, will inaugurate development projects