Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa celebrates birthday with hubby Vikrant Singh - Check her smouldering pics!

New Delhi: Bhojpuri stunner turned television actress Monalisa celebrated her birthday on November 21. On her special day, she cut the birthday cake with actor hubby Vikrant Singh and posted on Instagram as well.

On her birthday, let's take a look at some of her most ravishing looks on social media:

She a massive 3.8 million fan base on Instagram alone. The actress has had the opportunity of working with almost all the Bhojpuri big shots in her movie career. In 'Nazar', she played an evil force named Mohana. And received immense adulation for her work on TV.

Monalisa was seen this year in 'Nazar 2' as Madhulika Chaudhary. She sure knows how to keep her social media fam happy and smiling.

The sensational star was seen as a popular contestant in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and in fact, got married to her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh inside the BB 10 house.



