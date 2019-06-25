Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa dances crazily in this latest Instagram video — Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri star Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, who debuted in the TV industry with 'Nazar', surely knows how to keep her fans hooked. The actress makes sure to post on-set photos and videos on her Instagram every day without a fail.

On Monday, the Bhojpuri sizzler shared a video of herself from the sets of her television show where she is seen having a fun time while at work. "Fun time on set while shooting for #nazar #love #fun #monsoon #dog #doglove #uffyehnoor. Video courtesy: @vishanklakhara," she captioned the video.

Monalisa has often expressed her love for dancing and she has even showcased her dancing skills on the supernatureal show. In the video, she is seen grooving to 'Sidhe Sidhe Sab Chale'.

The video has gone crazily viral on the internet.

Mona enjoys a solid fanbase of over 2 million followers on Instagram.

On the work front, Monalisa is back to her ‘daayan’ mode on the show Nazar and she is eyeing to take revenge from the Rathod family. The show has completed 200 episodes and is topping the TRP charts, thanks to the interesting twists and Monalisa’s huge fan following.