Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa dancing with hubby Vikrant Singh on Neha Kakkar's 'Shona Shona' goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri bombshell turned television actress Monalisa is a social media sensation. She regularly posts pictures, videos and reels on Instagram, keeping her fans entertained. Her recent reel video with hubby Vikrant Singh has gone viral on social media.

Monalisa can be seen dancing with husband on Neha Kakkar's 'Shona Shona' song. Watch it here:

'Shona Shona' song has been sung by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. It has been composed by Tony Kakkar and is presented by Desi Music Factory.

The lyrics are also penned by Tony Kakkar. It features Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill.

She a massive 3.8 million fan base on Instagram alone. The actress has had the opportunity of working with almost all the Bhojpuri big shots in her movie career. In 'Nazar', she played an evil force named Mohana. And received immense adulation for her work on TV.

Monalisa was seen this year in 'Nazar 2' as Madhulika Chaudhary. She sure knows how to keep her social media fam happy and smiling.

The sensational star was seen as a popular contestant in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and in fact, got married to her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh inside the house.