Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa is oozing oomph in a short printed loungewear!

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress turned television star Monalisa recently celebrated her birthday with hubby Vikrant Singh and posted amazing pictures on social media. Now, in her recent post, she can be seen posing in pretty short-printed loungewear.

Take a look:

She a massive 3.8 million fan base on Instagram alone. The actress has had the opportunity of working with almost all the Bhojpuri big shots in her movie career. In 'Nazar', she played an evil force named Mohana. And received immense adulation for her work on TV.

Monalisa was seen this year in 'Nazar 2' as Madhulika Chaudhary. She sure knows how to keep her social media fam happy and smiling.

The sensational star was seen as a popular contestant in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and in fact, got married to her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh inside the BB 10 house.