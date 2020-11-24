हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Monalisa

Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa is oozing oomph in a short printed loungewear!

Monalisa was seen this year in 'Nazar 2' as Madhulika Chaudhary. She sure knows how to keep her social media fam happy and smiling. 

Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa is oozing oomph in a short printed loungewear!

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress turned television star Monalisa recently celebrated her birthday with hubby Vikrant Singh and posted amazing pictures on social media. Now, in her recent post, she can be seen posing in pretty short-printed loungewear. 

Take a look: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa)

She a massive 3.8 million fan base on Instagram alone. The actress has had the opportunity of working with almost all the Bhojpuri big shots in her movie career. In 'Nazar', she played an evil force named Mohana. And received immense adulation for her work on TV.

Monalisa was seen this year in 'Nazar 2' as Madhulika Chaudhary. She sure knows how to keep her social media fam happy and smiling. 

The sensational star was seen as a popular contestant in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and in fact, got married to her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh inside the BB 10 house.

 

Tags:
MonalisaMonalisa Instagrammonalisa picsbhojpuri actress
Next
Story

Chhath Geet 2020: Aamrapali Dubey releases new Bhojpuri song Chala Chhathi Ghate, starring Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua - Watch
  • 91,77,840Confirmed
  • 1,34,218Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,89,00,313Confirmed
  • 13,92,213Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M4S

Raid at Shiv Sena MLA's house in Mumbai