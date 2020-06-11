Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa lashes out at report she was in live-in relationship with older man before marriage

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress-TV star Monalisa recently opened up about report claiming that she was in a live-in relationship with an older man for six years before she married Vikrant Singh Rajpoot in 2017. Unconfirmed report about Monalisa’s alleged affair with a much older man has been doing the rounds for some days now. However, the actress has dismissed the baseless rumour and expressed her displeasure over it.

“I was quite upset after reading the report. How can they write something like this without even speaking to me? Vikrant saw it first and he informed me. We laughed it off initially, but now I’m unable to remove it from my mind as my fans would start believing it. However, I am lucky enough to have a partner like Vikrant by my side, who understands me. I am concerned about couples who lack maturity to deal with such issues. These things could destroy their relationship,” BollywoodLife quoted Monalisa as saying to a publication.

Monalisa and Vikrant married in a grand wedding ceremony on the sets of ‘Bigg Boss 10’, in which she was a contestant and he was invited as a guest. Their wedding was the main highlight of the season and has seen her mother and other A-listers of the Bhojpuri industry in attendance.

Explaining further, Monalisa added that “how can they write that I was in a live-in relationship with the man for six years when me and Vikrant have been together since 2008. The couple first met Vikrant in 2008 while filming ‘Dulha Albela’ and started dating at that time.

“Everyone, even my parents knew that I met Vikrant in 2008 and we are dating. I am thankful to God that our bond has become strong grown over the years. I challenge the publication to bring the man in question in front of me,” Monalisa said.

Monalisa, who had a successful career in the Bhojpuri industry, shifted her focus to TV after ‘Bigg Boss 10’. She starred in ‘Nazar’ as the prime antagonist and in the second season too, she has reprised her role.