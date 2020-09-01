Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa’s smile makes the spotlight follow her, see pics

New Delhi: Bhojpuri siren Monalisa enjoys a massive fan following and her photos often go crazy viral. The actress makes sure her fans get to see a glimpse of her on a daily basis via her Instagram posts. She recently treated her Instafam to some gorgeous pictures of herself dressed smartly in a printed halter-neck top and denims. She aced her look with a high ponytail and her million-dollar smile.

Take a look at Monalisa's photo here:

A few days ago, Monalisa set the internet ablaze with a picture of herself in a black monokini. It featured Monalisa chilling by the pool.

Monalisa, whose real name is Antara Biswas, became a household name after featuring in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 10'. After the show, she shifted her focus to TV. She stars as the prime antagonist in 'Nazar 2'.

She is married to actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.