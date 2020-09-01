हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa’s smile makes the spotlight follow her, see pics

Monalisa recently treated her Instafam to some gorgeous pictures of herself dressed smartly in a printed halter-neck top and denims.

Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa’s smile makes the spotlight follow her, see pics
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@aslimonalisa

New Delhi: Bhojpuri siren Monalisa enjoys a massive fan following and her photos often go crazy viral. The actress makes sure her fans get to see a glimpse of her on a daily basis via her Instagram posts. She recently treated her Instafam to some gorgeous pictures of herself dressed smartly in a printed halter-neck top and denims. She aced her look with a high ponytail and her million-dollar smile. 

Take a look at Monalisa's photo here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sundaying .... #hello #everyone #sunday #sundayfunday #goodvibes Top: @pankhclothing

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

A few days ago, Monalisa set the internet ablaze with a picture of herself in a black monokini. It featured Monalisa chilling by the pool.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It’s Monday... Don’t Forget To Be Awesome ... #monday #blue #pool #side

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

Monalisa, whose real name is Antara Biswas, became a household name after featuring in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 10'. After the show, she shifted her focus to TV. She stars as the prime antagonist in 'Nazar 2'.

She is married to actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.

Tags:
Monalisamonalisa picsmonalisa instagram pics
