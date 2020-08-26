हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa sizzles in a black monokini as she enjoys her time by the pool

The picture features Monalisa chilling by the pool and she sports a big smile on her face for the camera.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@aslimonalisa

New Delhi: Bhojpuri siren Monalisa has set the internet ablaze with a picture of herself in a black monokini. It features Monalisa chilling by the pool and she sports a big smile on her face for the camera. The actress makes sure her fans get to see a glimpse of her on a daily basis via her Instagram posts. 

Take a look at Monalisa's photo here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It’s Monday... Don’t Forget To Be Awesome ... #monday #blue #pool #side

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

Monalisa often treats her Instafam to some beautiful pictures and videos of herself and the posts go crazy viral. She often breaks the internet with her mesmerising dance moves too and trust us, the videos are too hot to handle.

Just like how Monalisa rules the TV and Bhojpuri industries, she rules Instagram too. 

Monalisa, whose real name is Antara Biswas, became a household name after featuring in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 10'. After the show, she shifted her focus to TV. She stars as the prime antagonist in 'Nazar 2'.

She is married to actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.

Tags:
Monalisamonalisa picsmonalisa instagram pics
