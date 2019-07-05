Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa sizzles in off-shoulder gown in latest Instagram picture — Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri star Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, who debuted in the TV industry with 'Nazar', surely knows how to keep her fans hooked. The actress makes sure to post on-set photos and videos on her Instagram every day without a fail.

On Friday, the Bhojpuri sizzler shared a picture of herself where she is all dressed up for a reason best known to her. "Fun time on set while shooting for #nazar #love #fun #monsoon #dog #doglove #uffyehnoor. Video courtesy: @vishanklakhara," she captioned the picture.

The Bhojpuri actress is dressed in an off-shoulder teal coloured gown and is sitting on a couch as she flashes her beautiful smile to the camera.

Mona enjoys a solid fanbase of over 2 million followers on Instagram.

The actress has had the opportunity of working with almost all the Bhojpuri big shots in her movie career. She has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit.

Monalisa also featured on the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and became a household name. In fact, she married her then longtime boyfriend and now husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the game show and hogged all the limelight.