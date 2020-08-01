Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa sizzles on 'Coco Cola' song - Watch photoshoot video

New Delhi: Monalisa, who rose to fame in Bhojpuri movies has now successfully moved to television. She loves to share her latest updates on the social media platform as she enjoys a massive fanbase of 3.5 million followers on Instagram alone.

Monalisa in one of her latest Instagram Reels can be seen enjoying her photoshoot on 'Coca Cola' song. Watch it here:

Mona has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

The actress has had the opportunity of working with almost all the Bhojpuri big shots in her movie career. In 'Nazar', she played an evil force named Mohana. And received immense adulation for her work on TV. Monalisa was seen this year in 'Nazar 2' as Madhulika Chaudhary. She sure knows how to keep her social media fam happy and smiling.

Mona and hubby Vikrant Singh tied the knot inside popular reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 10' where the former was a contestant. Their wedding was televised and became the talking point that year.



