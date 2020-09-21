Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa's enchanting avatar lights up Instagram, see pics

New Delhi: Bhojpuri siren Monalisa's style statement is simply unmatchable. She is one of the top actresses of her industry and is also a famous TV actress now. On social media too, she enjoys a massive fan following and her photos go crazy viral. Monalisa's posts always light up her fans' day and hence, she makes sure her Instafam gets to see a glimpse of her regularly.

Monalisa's enchanting avatar, her gorgeous smile is often the talk of the town. We have collated a few pictures of her here. Scroll down to see them:

Monalisa, whose real name is Antara Biswas, became a household name after featuring in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 10'. After the show, she shifted her focus to TV. As of now, she stars as the prime antagonist in 'Nazar 2'.

She is married to actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. The couple's wedding ceremony was hosted inside the 'Bigg Boss 10' house. Vikrant is an actor too. He has starred in Bhojpuri films and a few TV shows.