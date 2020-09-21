हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Monalisa

Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa's enchanting avatar lights up Instagram, see pics

Monalisa enjoys a massive fan following and her photos often go crazy viral. 

Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa&#039;s enchanting avatar lights up Instagram, see pics
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@aslimonalisa

New Delhi: Bhojpuri siren Monalisa's style statement is simply unmatchable. She is one of the top actresses of her industry and is also a famous TV actress now. On social media too, she enjoys a massive fan following and her photos go crazy viral. Monalisa's posts always light up her fans' day and hence, she makes sure her Instafam gets to see a glimpse of her regularly.

Monalisa's enchanting avatar, her gorgeous smile is often the talk of the town. We have collated a few pictures of her here. Scroll down to see them:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

....

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

.... #hello #friends #goodmorning ... have a great Day 

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mmmmmmm.... Really don’t know what to write ... #friday #vibes

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sundaying ... #hello #everyone #sunday #sundayfunday #goodvibes Top: @pankhclothing

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

Monalisa, whose real name is Antara Biswas, became a household name after featuring in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 10'. After the show, she shifted her focus to TV. As of now, she stars as the prime antagonist in 'Nazar 2'.

She is married to actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. The couple's wedding ceremony was hosted inside the 'Bigg Boss 10' house. Vikrant is an actor too. He has starred in Bhojpuri films and a few TV shows.

Tags:
Monalisamonalisa picsmonalisa instagram picsmonalisa social media pics
Next
Story

Pawan Singh and Nidhi Jha's throwback superhit Bhojpuri song 'Luliya Ka Mangele' sets YouTube on fire- Watch
  • 54,87,580Confirmed
  • 87,882Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M34S

PM Narendra Modi: Farmers are being misled on MSP