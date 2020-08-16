Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa's loved-up pics with husband Vikrant are too hot to handle

New Delhi: Bhojpuri siren Monalisa has set the temperature soaring with her too hot to handle photoshoot pictures with husband Vikrant Singh Rajput. The pictures feature Monalisa in a red and black chic outfit while Vikrant is casually dressed. "Feel the love," she captioned one of her posts.

Take a look at the sizzling photos here:

Monalisa and Vikrant's loved-up pictures often break the internet. On Vikrant's birthday in July, the actress had shared another heartfelt photo of the couple. "I want to be in your arms, where you hold Me tight... and never let me go."

Monalisa and Vikrant have been spreading smiles on Instagram through their several posts. The actress enjoys a massive fan following and watching her with Vikant is a treat to all those who love them.

Monalisa and Vikrant married in 2017 on the sets of reality show 'Bigg Boss 10'. The actress was a contestant and Vikrant appeared as a guest. Their wedding happened as per Hindu rituals and the pre-wedding ceremonies like haldi and sangeet also took place.