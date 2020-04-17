Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa's recent pics are burning Instagram like never before!

New Delhi: Bhojpuri stunner turned television actress Monalisa's recent bunch of pictures which happens to be from her throwback collection are blazing hot and have set Instagram on fire. She is seen striking a pose in a black bustier top, yellow polka-dots shorts and a black cape.

Check it out here:

She has a solid social media presence with 3 million followers on Instagram alone. Monalisa moved from Bhojpuri movies to television in 2018 and successfully hit it off as a telly actress. She features in the season 2 supernatural series 'Nazar' and was part of the original (season 1) too.

