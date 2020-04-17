हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Monalisa

Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa's recent pics are burning Instagram like never before!

She has a solid social media presence with 3 million followers on Instagram alone. 

Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa&#039;s recent pics are burning Instagram like never before!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bhojpuri stunner turned television actress Monalisa's recent bunch of pictures which happens to be from her throwback collection are blazing hot and have set Instagram on fire. She is seen striking a pose in a black bustier top, yellow polka-dots shorts and a black cape. 

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Wine Not? .... #goodmorning #world #bts #fhm #poser #me 

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

She has a solid social media presence with 3 million followers on Instagram alone. Monalisa moved from Bhojpuri movies to television in 2018 and successfully hit it off as a telly actress. She features in the season 2 supernatural series 'Nazar' and was part of the original (season 1) too. 

The stars are making sure to inspire people to stay indoors and maintain social distancing in this tough time. 

The deadly novel coronavirus has claimed thousands of lives globally. And to curb the situation, the government has called for a lockdown in the country till May 3, 2020.

 

Tags:
Monalisamonalisa picsMonalisa Instagrambhojpuri videos
Next
Story

Bhojpuri stunners Akshara Singh and Kajal Raghwani are social media sensations and these posts are proof
Corona Meter
  • 13387Confirmed
  • 1749Discharged
  • 437Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M8S

COVID-19 live: India cases reach 13,387, death toll due to coronavirus rises to 437