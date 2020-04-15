हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa's 'Wednesday Wisdom' in latest post will make feel positive - In Pics

She has a solid social media presence with 3 million followers on Instagram alone. 

Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa's 'Wednesday Wisdom' in latest post will make feel positive - In Pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa often shares her pictures and videos with thoughtful captions. And the best part is that right now we all need to read such positive stuff. The stunner who is now a famous television actress shared beautiful pictures on Instagram. 

Monalisa wrote: It Doesn’t Matter How Slowly You Go... As Long As You Do not Stop... #goodmorning #all #thinkpositive #bepositive #strong #healthy

Monalisa is seen on supernatural fiction show 'Nazar 2' after venturing successfully into television with 'Nazar' in 2018. 

The stars these days are making sure to inspire people to stay indoors and maintain social distancing in this tough time. 

The deadly novel coronavirus has claimed thousands of lives globally. And to curb the situation, the government has called for an extension of the lockdown in the country till May 3, 2020.

The pandemic flu has put all the movie and television shoots to a halt. 

 

 

MonalisaMonalisa Instagrambhojpuri videosbhojpuri actressmonalisa pics
