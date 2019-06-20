close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Poonam Dubey

Bhojpuri bombshell Poonam Dubey shows off her washboard abs

The actress is also an avid social media user. She has over 275k followers on Instagram.

Bhojpuri bombshell Poonam Dubey shows off her washboard abs
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: One of the most sought-after actresses in Bhojpuri movie business, Poonam Dubey is quite popular on social media. The actress is known for her acting talent and impeccable dancing skills. She has several hit songs to her credit.

Poonam, who is a fitness freak believes in staying fit and fab. She shared a picture of her washboard abs on Instagram and the picture has been liked by 2137 netizens already.

Check out her picture and caption: “Stay true to yourself, yet always be open to learn..... #just #focused #fitness #is #alwys #my #crush.... NO THIN NO THICK ALWYS BE FIT

The actress is also an avid social media user. She has over 275k followers on Instagram.

Poonam Dubey has acted in a number of films and the list includes Chana Jor Garam, Hum Hai Lootere, Mohabbat, Rangdari Tax, Bahurani, Hum Hai Jodi No 1, The Real Indian Mother, Yeh Mohabatein, Inteqam, Jaanam, Ghus Ke Marab, Hamar Farz, Baba Rangeela.

Poonam's peppy dance numbers are a big hit amongst Bhojpuri cinema buffs.

 

Tags:
Poonam Dubeypoonam dubey picsbhojpuri actress
Next
Story

Monalisa and her latest desi look is unmissable!

Must Watch

PT2M24S

5W1H: West Bengal violence: Two dead, four injured in clashes in Bhatpara