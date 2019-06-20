Bhojpuri bombshell Poonam Dubey shows off her washboard abs

New Delhi: One of the most sought-after actresses in Bhojpuri movie business, Poonam Dubey is quite popular on social media. The actress is known for her acting talent and impeccable dancing skills. She has several hit songs to her credit.

Poonam, who is a fitness freak believes in staying fit and fab. She shared a picture of her washboard abs on Instagram and the picture has been liked by 2137 netizens already.

Check out her picture and caption: “Stay true to yourself, yet always be open to learn..... #just #focused #fitness #is #alwys #my #crush.... NO THIN NO THICK ALWYS BE FIT

The actress is also an avid social media user. She has over 275k followers on Instagram.

Poonam Dubey has acted in a number of films and the list includes Chana Jor Garam, Hum Hai Lootere, Mohabbat, Rangdari Tax, Bahurani, Hum Hai Jodi No 1, The Real Indian Mother, Yeh Mohabatein, Inteqam, Jaanam, Ghus Ke Marab, Hamar Farz, Baba Rangeela.

Poonam's peppy dance numbers are a big hit amongst Bhojpuri cinema buffs.