Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterjee joins 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10', heads to Bulgaria

New Delhi: One of the most popular Bhojpuri actresses Rani Chatterjee has joined the long list of celebrities participating in the stunt reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 10. The actress shared the news on Instagram with a picture.

Her caption reads: “Bulgaria #khatrokekhiladi #10.”

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 is an adventure-based reality show will be shot in Bulgaria this time. It will be hosted by maverick filmmaker Rohit Shetty and the buzz around it is palpable.

Here is a list of celebrity contestants participating this season on the show. Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, Amruta Khanvilkar, Adaa Khan, Karishma Tanna, Dharmesh Yelande, Balraj Sayal, Rani Chatterjee and RJ Malishka.

These ten contestants will fight it out amongst themselves and undertake different adventures to finally win the game show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 will start from January 18, 2020.

The show was first telecast back in 2006 as Fear Factor India. It was then relaunched as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi in 2008.

Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Kapoor have also hosted the adventure reality show besides director Rohit Shetty.