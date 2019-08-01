close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rani Chatterjee

Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterjee joins 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10', heads to Bulgaria

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 is an adventure-based reality show will be shot in Bulgaria this time. 

Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterjee joins &#039;Khatron Ke Khiladi 10&#039;, heads to Bulgaria

New Delhi: One of the most popular Bhojpuri actresses Rani Chatterjee has joined the long list of celebrities participating in the stunt reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 10. The actress shared the news on Instagram with a picture.

Her caption reads: “Bulgaria #khatrokekhiladi #10.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Bulgaria #khatrokekhiladi #10 

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 is an adventure-based reality show will be shot in Bulgaria this time. It will be hosted by maverick filmmaker Rohit Shetty and the buzz around it is palpable.

Here is a list of celebrity contestants participating this season on the show. Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, Amruta Khanvilkar, Adaa Khan, Karishma Tanna, Dharmesh Yelande, Balraj Sayal, Rani Chatterjee and RJ Malishka.

These ten contestants will fight it out amongst themselves and undertake different adventures to finally win the game show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 will start from January 18, 2020.

The show was first telecast back in 2006 as Fear Factor India. It was then relaunched as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi in 2008.

Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Kapoor have also hosted the adventure reality show besides director Rohit Shetty.

 

 

Tags:
Rani ChatterjeeKhatron Ke Khiladi 10Fear Factorbhojpuri actress
Next
Story

Aamrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua visit Maa Vindhyavasini Temple, shares pics on Instagram

Must Watch

PT40M42S

Taal Thok Ke: SC transfers all cases related to Unnao to Delhi; A big embarrassment for UP govt?