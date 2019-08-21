close

Rani Chatterjee

Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterjee oozes oomph in black; see sun-kissed pic

Rani Chatterjee is a sight to behold in a black sheer outfit with a plunging neckline which she donned for a photoshoot.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@ranichatterjeeofficial

New Delhi: Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterjee is a sight to behold in a black sheer outfit with a plunging neckline which she donned for a photoshoot. 

Sharing a sun-kissed picture from the photoshoot, Rani wrote, "You can't go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending," adding the hashtags like 'My favourite', 'Picture perfect', 'Confidence' and 'Self-love'.

Rani looks like a diva in the picture. Take a look:

On Tuesday too, she elated her fans with a picture of herself from the same photoshoot, wherein we also got a closer look of her outfit. "BEAUTY attracts the eye but PERSONALITY captures the HEART. Thank you So much to my whole team for making me more beautiful and confident," she captioned the post.

Here it is:

Rani is one of the fittest stars of the Bhojpuri film industry. Her Instagram timeline is full of pictures of her working out at the gym and every time she posts them, several of her fans are motivated to get fit.

She recently took off to Bulgaria to shoot for the upcoming season of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi', which is hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. 

Rani participated in 'Khatron Je Khiladi' with TV actors like Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, Amruta Khanvilkar, Adah Khan, Karishma Tanna, Dharmesh Yelande, Balraj Sayal and RJ Malishka.

In her film career, she has worked with several bigwigs of Bhojpuri industry and starred in many hit films. Rani's next film is 'Chotki Thakurain', directed by Shams Durrani. 

Rani ChatterjeeBhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjeerani chatterjee pics
