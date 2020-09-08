Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterjee raises the mercury with smouldering pics

New Delhi: Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterjee has set the internet on fire with some smouldering pictures of herself. The pictures appear to be from a photoshoot and Rani looks like a million bucks in them.

In the first photo, Rani is seen drenched in water wearing a light blue skirt and blouse set. While in the other, she looks chic in a basic white shirt and denims. Both the photos have garnered huge attention from her fans as Rani is seen in a totally different avatar.

See the pictures here, they are just too hot to handle.

Rani Chatterjee is an avid social media user and regularly updates her account with her pictures and videos much to the joy of her fans.

She is a big name in the Bhojpuri industry. She is one of the A-listers of the industry and has worked with some top stars, film producers and directors.

On the work front, Rani will next be seen playing a police officer in 'Lady Singham', her upcoming project. She also has 'Panchali' in the pipeline.