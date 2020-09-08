हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rani Chatterjee

Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterjee raises the mercury with smouldering pics

Both the photos have garnered huge attention from her fans as Rani Chatterjee is seen in a totally different avatar.

Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterjee raises the mercury with smouldering pics
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@ranichatterjeeofficial

New Delhi: Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterjee has set the internet on fire with some smouldering pictures of herself. The pictures appear to be from a photoshoot and Rani looks like a million bucks in them. 

In the first photo, Rani is seen drenched in water wearing a light blue skirt and blouse set. While in the other, she looks chic in a basic white shirt and denims. Both the photos have garnered huge attention from her fans as Rani is seen in a totally different avatar.

See the pictures here, they are just too hot to handle.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Pc . Shrimaan shrimati #movie #sttils #picoftheday

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#moodnation #moodiee #happytime 

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

Rani Chatterjee is an avid social media user and regularly updates her account with her pictures and videos much to the joy of her fans. 

She is a big name in the Bhojpuri industry. She is one of the A-listers of the industry and has worked with some top stars, film producers and directors.

On the work front, Rani will next be seen playing a police officer in 'Lady Singham', her upcoming project. She also has 'Panchali' in the pipeline. 

Tags:
Rani Chatterjeerani chatterjee picsrani chatterjee instagram pics
Next
Story

Bhojpuri stunner Monalisa's desi airport look is worth a dekko!
  • 42,80,422Confirmed
  • 72,775Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M11S

What escalated tensions at the Rezang-La-Rechin La ridgeline