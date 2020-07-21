Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterjee's dance moves in this video will make you wanna groove - Watch

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee is a social media queen, who loves to keep her fans updated with fresh posts. On Instagram, she posted a fun dance video of hers, announcing that she has now joined Roposo App - an Indian video-sharing social media platform.

Rani Chatterjee's caption reads: आ गई हूं मैं रोपोसो एप पर इंडिया का ऐप है तो इंडिया का पैसा इंडिया में ही जाइए और मुझे फॉलो कीजिए #roposo #madebyindia Video credit my beauty @priyayolmobhatia

Rani has worked all the A-listers in her Bhojpuri movie career. She has been working for over a decade now and has a huge fan following amongst Bhojpuri cinema buffs.

On the work front, Rani will next be seen playing a police officer in 'Lady Singham'. The film started on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on September 2, 2019. She announced the movie on social media.

The Bhojpuri bombshell was recently seen in Rohit Shetty hosted reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 10 as a contestant.