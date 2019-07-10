Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterji's latest TikTok video is unmissable—Watch

New Delhi: One of the topmost Bhojpuri actresses, Rani Chatterjee is a popular celebrity on social media. She has a solid 383k followers on Instagram and often shares her hilarious TikTok videos as well.

She took to her Instagram recently and posted a TikTok video where she can be seen donning a little black dress with a jacket. She flaunts her new hairdo and is grooving to the 90s track 'Ye Jo Teri Payalo Ki Chan Chan Hai' from the film 'Masoom' (1995).

Her caption reads: “#tiktoklover #creartmood #chamcham”

Watch her amazing video here:

She has worked with almost all the biggies of the Bhojpuri movie business and is known for her knockout performances. The actress has some superhit movies and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit.

The actress made her debut in 'Sasura Bada Paisawala' opposite superstar turned politician Manoj Tiwari. The film won her accolades and she got recognised for her performance.

Besides several other meaty projects, Rani will be seen in 'Chotki Thakurain' which is being helmed by Shams Durrani.