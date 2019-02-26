Bhojpuri celebs laud IAF's air strike on terror camps across LoC

New Delhi: In less than two weeks after the Pulwama terror attack, a fleet of 12 Mirage jets on Tuesday destroyed the terror camps in Pakistan, eliminating a very large number of terrorists and their trainers.

As per an ANI report, terror camps and launch pads of the JeM in Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad across the LOC were destroyed with the help of laser-guided bombs.

Several Bhojpuri actors took to their social media to laud Indian Air Force for carrying out the Surgical Strike 2.0

The air raids seen as Surgical Strikes 2.0 were carried out by 12 Mirage 2000 fighters of the IAF. The fighter jets crossed the Line of Control (LoC) at 3:30 am and proceeded to target terror camps in Muzaffarabad and Chakoti in Pakistan occupied Kashmir as well as Balakot in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale confirmed in a press conference that IAF's Mirage 2000 fighter jets on Tuesday morning dropped laser-guided bombs at biggest terror camp of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Balakote of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).