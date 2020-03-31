Shubhi Sharma donates masks and sanitisers worth Rs 3 lakh to fight against coronavirus - In Pics

New Delhi: Bhojpuri dream girl, Shubhi Sharma has come forward and pledged to fight against the deadly novel coronavirus. She has collaborated with Fair Deal Group of Companies to facilitate masks, hand sanitisers and food worth Rs 3 lakh in the remote areas of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

The company even released a video which shows that Shubhi Sharma has decided to donate the above-mentioned items in 20 villages in her fight against the deadly COVID-19 outbreak.

The actress maintains that her objective is not to earn any publicity in this time of crisis but instead motivate other people who are in a position to extend help, that they must contribute too.

She said, "I am feeling very gratified in extending my help to the needy. I felt really content after distributing masks, sanitisers and food packets to the needy in my home town Jaipur. I want to thank the Jaipur Administration District Officer, S.P.G and Raju Jinjwad (a social worker who facilitated everything amid lockdown) for all their help."

Shubhi Sharma also urged everyone to help the underprivileged ones in this hour of crisis. However, she also maintained that everyone must adhere to the norms set by the government and practise social distancing. She asked all her fans to 'stay home and stay safe' amid this 21-day lockdown to fight against the deadly pandemic flu.