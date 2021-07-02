हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aamrapali Dubey

Bhojpuri duo Aamrapali Dubey and Nirahua's 7-year-old picture goes viral!

Aamrapali Dubey is hailed as the highest-paid actress in Bhojpuri cinema. 

Bhojpuri duo Aamrapali Dubey and Nirahua&#039;s 7-year-old picture goes viral!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actors Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' and Aamrapali Dubey's on-screen chemistry is adored by fans, who love to watch their movies. This hit jodi has worked in several blockbuster films. 

Aamrapali Dubey took to Instagram and shared a major throwback picture with a caption: 50 days celebration of Nirahua Hindustani this photo is now 7 years old @dineshlalyadav

The actress has worked with all the A-listers in the Bhojpuri industry. But it is her on-screen chemistry with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua which is loved the most by fans. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like 'Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein', 'Saat Phere', 'Maayka' and 'Mera Naam Karegi Roshan' among few.

She is hailed as the highest-paid actress in Bhojpuri cinema. She made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav with the first instalment of 'Nirahua Hindustani'.

 

