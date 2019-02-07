हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Arvind Akela Kallu. Dilwar

Bhojpuri film Dilwar first look poster: Arvind Akela Kallu dons angry, intense look

The film is produced by Chandni Shrivastav under the banner of A2G Film Production Presents.

Photo courtesy: Film Poster
Photo courtesy: Film Poster

New Delhi: The first look of Bhojpuri film 'Dilwar' starring Arvind Akela Kallu and Nidhi Jha has been unveiled by the makers. The film is produced by Chandni Shrivastav under the banner of A2G Film Production Presents and is directed by Sunil Manjhi. 

Take a look at the first look poster of the film:

The songs are by Rajesh Mishra and Shyam Dehati. Heera Yadav has directed the action sequence while Pinku Dubey has written the story. Music has been composed by Avinash Jha Ghungroo while Kanu Mukherjee, Vivek Thapa and VK Master have done the choreography. The lyrics of the songs have been penned down by Shyam Dehati, Sumit Chandra Vanshi and Rajesh Mishra.

'Dilwar' cinematographer is DK Sharma and Uday Bhagat is the campaigner. 

The film went on floors during Dusshera 2018 and was shot in beautiful locations of Uttar Pradesh. 

'Dilwar' is an action-romantic flick and will arrive in theatres this year. However, the makers are yet to finalise on the release date of the film. 

The film also features Vimal Pandey, Anjali Banerjee, Manoj Tiger, Sanjay Pandey, Anup Arora, Krishna Kumar, Mahesh Acharya, Neelam Pandey among others. 

