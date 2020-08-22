हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rani Chatterjee

Bhojpuri glam doll Rani Chatterjee's dancing videos on Instagram go viral - Watch

Rani Chatterjee has worked all the A-listers in her Bhojpuri movie career. She has been working for over a decade now and has a huge fan following amongst Bhojpuri cinema buffs.

Bhojpuri glam doll Rani Chatterjee&#039;s dancing videos on Instagram go viral - Watch

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee is an avid user of social media platform. She regularly updates her account, with interetsing pictures and videos making the right kind of noise. 

Rani Chatterjee has also been trying a lot of Instagram Reels lately and her dance videos are being liked by fans. Take a look at some which have gone viral: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#letsdance #dears #reelsinsta

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ye hasi wadiya #reels

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

On the work front, Rani will next be seen playing a police officer in 'Lady Singham'. The film started last year on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. She announced the movie on social media.

On the work front, Rani will next be seen playing a police officer in 'Lady Singham'. The film started last year on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. She announced the movie on social media.

The Bhojpuri bombshell was recently seen in Rohit Shetty hosted reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 10 as a contestant.

 

