Bhojpuri Holi songs of Pawan Singh, Monalisa, Aamrapali Dubey and Nirahua are not to be missed!

New Delhi: The festival of colours—Holi is here and everyone is immersed in the festive mood. On the special occasion of Holi, people usually plan a party for friends and family. If you are also planning one then having a pepped-up song list is a must-have thing for you.

Besides the usual Bollywood numbers, add these Bhojpuri desi tracks to your playlist and get grooving. Here are some of the hit numbers by Pawan Singh, Monalisa, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Aamrapali Dubey.

Jab Se Chadhal Ba Phagunwa featuring Pawan Singh and Monalisa

Rajneeti Mein Rangail by Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamrapali Dubey

Holi celebrates the victory of good over evil. The festival begins on the evening of Purnima—the full moon day as per the Vikram Samvat Hindu calendar's month of Phalgun. A day before rang wali Holi, Holika Dahan or Chhoti Holi is organised where a bonfire is held and people pray to the almighty for blessings.

Here's wishing our readers a happy and safe Holi!