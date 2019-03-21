हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Holi songs

Bhojpuri Holi songs of Pawan Singh, Monalisa, Aamrapali Dubey and Nirahua are not to be missed!

If you are also planning one then having a pepped-up song list is a must-have thing for you.

Bhojpuri Holi songs of Pawan Singh, Monalisa, Aamrapali Dubey and Nirahua are not to be missed!
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: The festival of colours—Holi is here and everyone is immersed in the festive mood. On the special occasion of Holi, people usually plan a party for friends and family. If you are also planning one then having a pepped-up song list is a must-have thing for you.

Besides the usual Bollywood numbers, add these Bhojpuri desi tracks to your playlist and get grooving. Here are some of the hit numbers by Pawan Singh, Monalisa, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Aamrapali Dubey.

Jab Se Chadhal Ba Phagunwa featuring Pawan Singh and Monalisa

 

Rajneeti Mein Rangail by Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamrapali Dubey

Holi celebrates the victory of good over evil. The festival begins on the evening of Purnima—the full moon day as per the Vikram Samvat Hindu calendar's month of Phalgun. A day before rang wali Holi, Holika Dahan or Chhoti Holi is organised where a bonfire is held and people pray to the almighty for blessings. 

Here's wishing our readers a happy and safe Holi!

Tags:
Holi songsHoli 2019Bhojpuri Holi songsholi 2019 songssuperhit bhojpuri holi songsNirahuaPawan SinghAamrapali DubeyMonalisa
Next
Story

Bhojpuri Holi songs 2019: These desi tracks will pep-up your party playlist

Must Watch

PT5M32S

NIA court acquits Assemanand, 3 others in 2007 Samjhauta blast case