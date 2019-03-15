Bhojpuri horror film 'Virus' first look unveiled—See poster

New Delhi: Bhojpuri cinema is currently in a revival stage with experimental movies being made by filmmakers. One such genre which has been less explored so far happens to be horror. Shakti Films Industry production house has backed a movie titled 'Virus' which is a horror flick with an interesting storyline.

The makers have unveiled the first look poster of 'Virus' on social media and it has gone viral in no time. Actress Sunny Singh plays the female lead in the horror film and looks enticing in the poster. Check it out here:

Sunny will be seen in a menacing bold avatar. The movie happens to be an action thriller written and directed by Angad Ojha. The movie is based on a fictitious storyline and backdrop. 'Virus' will be made in two languages.

The music has been composed by Santosh Puri, dialogues and songs are penned by Bharti Dubey. DOP is Shavri Nath. Ojha, Sunny Singh, Nisha Dubey, Anirudh Kumar Baleshwar Singh, CP Bhatt, Monica Rai, Arshi Tiwari and Deepak Bhatia play pivotal parts in 'Virus'.