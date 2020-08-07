Bhojpuri hot cake Anjana Singh celebrates birthday with family - Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri hot cake Anjana Singh, also known as the lady Rajinikanth of the industry turned a year older on August 7. On her birthday eve, she celebrated with family and shared a video on Instagram.

Anjana Singh wrote: Happy Birthday to me #Best Birthday Ever love my family

She received birthday wishes from her friends, industry celebs and fans on her timeline.

She has several hit songs and movies to her credit. Anjana Singh is known for her acting chops and impeccable dance moves.

In 2019, she was seen in as many as three movies, namely Bitiya Chhati Mai Ke, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya and Saiyaan Ji Dagabaaz.

In 2018, she won Best Actress at the International Bhojpuri Film Awards held in Malaysia for the film 'Jigar'.

She has worked with almost all the top stars and filmmakers. With over a decade of experience, Anjana Singh is one of the highest-paid actresses in the business.

Here's wishing Anjana Singh a very happy birthday!