हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anjana Singh

Bhojpuri hot cake Anjana Singh celebrates birthday with family - Watch

She received birthday wishes from her friends, industry celebs and fans on her timeline. 

Bhojpuri hot cake Anjana Singh celebrates birthday with family - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bhojpuri hot cake Anjana Singh, also known as the lady Rajinikanth of the industry turned a year older on August 7. On her birthday eve, she celebrated with family and shared a video on Instagram.

Anjana Singh wrote: Happy Birthday to me #Best Birthday Ever love my family

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Birthday  to me #Best Birthday Ever  love my family 

A post shared by Anjana Singh (@anjana_singh_) on

She received birthday wishes from her friends, industry celebs and fans on her timeline. 

She has several hit songs and movies to her credit. Anjana Singh is known for her acting chops and impeccable dance moves. 

In 2019, she was seen in as many as three movies, namely Bitiya Chhati Mai Ke, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya and Saiyaan Ji Dagabaaz. 

In 2018, she won Best Actress at the International Bhojpuri Film Awards held in Malaysia for the film 'Jigar'. 

She has worked with almost all the top stars and filmmakers. With over a decade of experience, Anjana Singh is one of the highest-paid actresses in the business. 

Here's wishing Anjana Singh a very happy birthday!

Tags:
Anjana Singhanjana singh birthdaybhojpuri videosbhojpuri actressAnjana Singh picshappy birthday anjana singhbhojpuri hot cake
Next
Story

Anupama Pathak, Bhojpuri and TV actress, dies by suicide in Mumbai
  • 20,27,074Confirmed
  • 41,585Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,81,17,821Confirmed
  • 6,90,181Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M13S

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Introduced new Electrical Vehicle policy