Bhojpuri hot cake Anjana Singh takes a dip in the pool to beat summer heat - Check out!

New Delhi: Actress Anjana Singh, the sizzling beauty of the Bhojpuri industry, beat the summer heat in her own style by taking a dip in the pool. Pictures and videos from the swimming session have been posted by Anjana on Instagram and they will make you hit the pool right away!

One of the posts features her splashing water in a pool and playing with her hair in a printed swimwear. She captioned it with some heart emojis.

The other post is a set of cute pictures of Anjana with her daughter. The mother-daughter duo can be seen twinning in yellow. "Her smile makes me smile. Her laugh is infectious. Her heart is pure & true Above all I love that she is my DAUGHTER. Some special and best moment with my princess, sharing with you all," she wrote.

Anjana is an avid social media user and always keeps her Instafam updated with posts from her outings, shoots and other events. She is followed by over 36,000 people and her posts often go viral.

The 28-year-old actress is one of the top-rated stars of the Bhojpuri industry and has worked with many prominent stars. She made her debut with 'Ek Aur Faulad' and 'Bhag Na Bache Koi' was her first TV show.

Ravi Sinha's 'Shakti' is her next film and she also has 'Saiyaan Ji Dagabaaz' and 'Chor Machaye Shor' in her kitty.

'Saiyaan Ji Dagabaaz' stars Anjana opposite Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua while in 'Chor Machaye Shor', she will share screen space with another Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee.