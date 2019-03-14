Bhojpuri item queen Seema Singh ties the knot with Saurav Kumar—Pics

New Delhi: Popular Bhojpuri item queen Seema Singh has tied the knot with fiancee Saurav Kumar. The couple got married on March 13, 2019 and the shared the news with fans on their social media handles.

Seema shared the happy news on Facebook while Saurav took to Instagram. Check out their respective posts here:

Seema and Saurav dated each other briefly before getting hitched. Reportedly, the duo got to know each other well during the shooting for a dance show where Seema was the judge on a Bhojpuri channel and the show was produced by Saurav.

The popular dancer hails from Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh and has delivered several blockbuster hits. She has been a part of over 500 Bhojpuri films and videos as a dancer. Seema bagged the 'Best Item Girl Award' at the Vishwa Bhojpuri Sammelan in 2017.

The star has also been a part of a few Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Bengali and Rajasthani movies besides Bhojpuri cinema.

Here's wishing the newlyweds a good life ahead!