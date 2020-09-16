Bhojpuri power star Nirahua supports Ravi Kishan's statement on drug abuse, says he hasn't said anything wrong

New Delhi: Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua tweeted to say that he supports actor-politician Ravi Kishan's statement on drug abuse in Parliament. "He hasn't said anything wrong," Nirahua shared on Twitter in Hindi, adding hashtags such as #IstandwithRavikisan #DrugMafiaOfBollywood.

Read his full tweet here:

Nirahua and Ravi Kishan are both superstars of the Bhojpuri industry. They enjoy a massive fan following and have some blockbuster films and songs to their credits. Ravi Kishan simultaneously worked in Bollywood too and later shifted his focus to politics. He is currently a BJP MP from Gorakhpur. Nirahua too is a BJP leader.

On Monday, Ravi Kishan in the Lok Sabha said that drug conspiracy is a big issue and has affected Bollywood, urging the government to take strict measures against the culprits. He even said that drugs come to India via China and Pakistan, as part of a larger conspiracy to target the youth of our country.

His speech was slammed by actress-politician Jaya Bachchan, who in the Rajya Sabha, without taking any names said, "I was really embarrassed and ashamed yesterday one of our members in the Lok Sabha, who is from the industry spoke against (I am not taking the name) the film industry. It is a shame 'jis thali mein khate hai usi me chhed karte hai', galat baat hai. I need the protection, this industry needs protection and support of the government."

Jaya Bachchan has found support in various of her colleagues and industry friends.